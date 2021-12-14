Police Kill 2 bandits in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State

The Kaduna State Police Command says its operatives have killed two suspected bandits in Riheyi village within Fatika district of Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, made this known in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Jalige said on Monday, at about 4.30 pm, the operatives of the Command attached to 47 PMF Squadron, Zaria, intercepted some bandits around the village.

He added that the incident happened while the operatives were on confidence-building patrol within the same district of Giwa LGA.

Jalige said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mudassiru Abdullahi commended the officers for their display of professionalism and courage to achieve the desired result.

He tasked all operational and tactical commanders to imbibe the culture of rigorous patrols in their areas of jurisdiction.

The PPRO said the CP noted that with the festive season around the corner, men of the underworld expectedly would like to perpetrate criminal activities.