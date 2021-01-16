Police in Zamfara state said two bandits have been killed, thirty suspects arrested, ten riffles and more than five hundred rounds of live ammunition of various forms were recovered.

Also, nine kidnap victims, two hundred rustled cow, three vehicles, one motorcycle, military uniform and cutlasses were recovered from the criminals

Addressing newsmen in Gusau, the Zamfara state Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro attributed the successes to the efforts of repentant bandits, locals and traditional rulers in the state

He says, the command under his watch will continue with the peace pact with bandits to reverse the trend of Insecurity in the state

Abutu Yaro further appeal to the public to continue to assist the police and other sister agencies to tackle the problem of insecurity that has crippled economy and social activities in the state.