Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed an attempted armed robbery incident in the early hours of Friday at Bado quarters area of Sokoto metropolis where a suspect was allegedly shot dead.

The police in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq said the robbery attempt was thwarted by the swift response of the joint metropolitan Police Patrol.

He said the Operatives of the Command are on the trail of the suspects and investigations have commence.

According to Mr. Sadiq, the Command has assured of apprehending the fleeing suspects and bring them to face the justice.

The Command also calls for calm and enjoins residents of Sokoto to promptly tender any useful information that could speed up the arrest of the perpetrators or help the ongoing investigation.

Sources however says the robbery incident took place at the resident of a member representing Gwadabawa federal constituency and former Speaker of the state Assembly as as a former Acting governor, Balarabe Silame.

Sources close to the legislator says the robbery incident took place around 3:00am on Friday and the robbers were resisted and some of them sustain injuries and one was allegedly killed.