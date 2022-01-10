Police confirm shooting in Enugu, say situation under control

The Enugu Police Command has confirmed the shootings in Enugu by miscreants who were trying to enforce the sit-at-home order.

It also confirmed the burning of a Toyota Sienna vehicle and a tricycle at Umueze and Agbani axis of Nkanu West LGA of the State.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, said the situation has been kept under control and urged residents to go about their normal duties.

The Police highlighted cases of alleged sporadic shootings at Topland Amechi-Awkunanaw, by miscreants, who were trying to enforce the sit-at-home order, which later caused panic within Enugu metropolis in the morning hours of Monday.