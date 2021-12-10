Police confirm murder of Imo traditional ruler, Edwin Azike

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the murder of the traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Edwin Azike by unknown gunmen.

The corpse of the Royal father was found at the market square of the community on Friday morning after he was abducted on Thursday.

Confirming the incident, the Command’s Public relations officer, Michael Abattam said the security operatives are on a manhunt of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

This unfortunate killing of the traditional ruler is coming a day after gunmen, numbering over 10 kidnapped the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state, Damian Nwaigwe.

The monarch was abducted at his palace around 2: 30am.

It was gathered that the kidnap of the king caused a lot of panic in the community, as villagers kept virgil from the time of the incident till dawn.

Police Public relations officer in the state, Micheal Abattam also confirmed the kidnap of the traditional.

Abattam, noted that their men swung into action to rescue the Monarch unhurt.