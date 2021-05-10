Police in Zamfara state said it has commenced review of the existing crime fighting strategies holistically to make the state safer for all

The Command in collaboration with the State Government, other security agencies, Traditional Rulers, Community and Religious leader says it is combat ready, determine and committed to deal decisively with criminal elements

At a Maiden press conference by Hussaini Rabiu the newly transfered commissioner of police to the state, the police reiterate its determination to tackle criminal elements in the Zamfara

“On my assumption of duty as the Commissioner of Police, I made a careful study of the peculiar nature of security challenges that are prevelant in Zamfara State, which are Banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling, Armed Robbery, Culpable Homicide and other related crimes”

The commissioner of police Rabiu promise to build on the successes of his predecessor Abutu Yaro

Advertisement

He says the Policing strategy under his watch will be an intelligence led driven and community participation and engagement which transcends law enforcement to embrace human security and development services, but necessarily require diverse expertise and whole community support.

” Our policing has to be driven by fore knowledge and be guided by intelligence at strategic, operational and tactical levels”

Advertisement

“It should therefore be proactive, preventive in orientation and conducted within the context of public ownership, partnership, participation, problem solving and community support with a mainstream human security” Rabiu said

He adds that synergy with other security agencies in the state will be enhanced to ensure the provision of effective security service to the people of Zamfara State where atmosphere will be conducive for all and sundry.

The Zamfara Police commissioner commend journalists in the state for the harmonies working relationship with the command

According to him, journalists also have a great role to ensure peace, unity and development of the state and country at Large.

“Members of the press are wonderful people, your contribution in the crime management and control in Zamfara State can not be over emphasized. I therefore consider it paramount to express my gratitude to all of you and urge you to do more by sustaining the spirit of partnership through enlightening, educating and informing members of the general public on exact happening in the state so as to avoid fake information and rumour mongering that can create panic and apprehension in our communities”

Advertisement

The police commissioner further assured members of the public that the Police under his watch will discharge its mandate in line with the professional ethics of the force adding that human right violation, currupt practices and other unprofessional conduct will not be tolerated.

The new Zamfara Police boss also warn all recalcitrant criminal elements in the state to key into the state government peace process programme and surrender their arms or face the consequences.

The Zamfara Police Command appealed to members of the public continue to support the Police and other security agencies with credible information on activities of criminal elements to rid the state of crime.

CP Hussaini Rabiu took over from Abutu Yaro and assumed duty on 6th May, 2021.