The Ondo State Police Command has smashed a notorious sex trafficking syndicate operating under the guise of job recruitment and social media content creation.

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit arrested one Jayeola Joshua, male, of Alagbaka, Akure, alongside two others believed to be key members of the network.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokeperson, Ayanlade Olusola, efforts are ongoing to track down other accomplices as part of the Command’s renewed commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens from exploitation.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate lured unsuspecting young women from across the country with false promises of lucrative jobs — including domestic work, ushering services, and overseas placements.

Upon arrival in Akure, 15 victims aged between 20 and 26 were housed in an apartment in Alagbaka, which served as the group’s operational base.

Further findings indicated that the victims were coerced into producing and sharing nude photos and videos, which were later distributed to clients seeking sexual services.

The ringleader reportedly took the largest share of the proceeds, disguising the operation as “relationship content creation” on social media to deceive the public and conceal its criminal nature.

Police investigations also revealed that the apartment was deliberately rented to facilitate the illicit activities. Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has directed that the landlords be invited for questioning.

The rescued victims have since been taken to the Police Hospital in Akure for medical care, psychological assessment, and counseling.

The Command’s Gender Desk will continue with further investigation and rehabilitation of the victims to ensure their safe reintegration into society.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, reaffirmed the Command’s zero-tolerance policy for human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

He ordered the immediate prosecution of all arrested suspects while commending the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his proactive leadership and consistent support.

Mr. Lawal added that intelligence-driven policing and improved inter-agency collaboration have strengthened the Command’s operational capacity, leading to the swift dismantling of the trafficking network.