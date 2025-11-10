A train travelling from Itakpe to Warri has derailed in Kogi State, leaving passengers stranded for several hours before being rescued by security operatives. The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP William Ovye-Aya, who confirmed the incident to TVC News, said it occurred on Sunday, abo...

A train travelling from Itakpe to Warri has derailed in Kogi State, leaving passengers stranded for several hours before being rescued by security operatives.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP William Ovye-Aya, who confirmed the incident to TVC News, said it occurred on Sunday, about 4:30 PM at Adogo community in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the State.

Ovye-Aya said that upon receiving a distress call on Saturday, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, immediately deployed officers to the scene to provide security for the affected passengers.

He stated, “The CP personally visited the Adogo derailment site on Sunday for an on-the-spot assessment. He met with officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and the stranded passengers.

“He also directed the deployment of additional security personnel to safeguard the people and facilities.”

The police spokesperson said that all passengers were safely evacuated to the Ajaokuta station and later assisted to continue the trip without any casualties.

TVC previously reported that the Nigerian Railway Corporation announced that suspected vandals had sabotaged the rail track on Saturday, resulting in a train derailment.

This was disclosed in a statement.nt signed by Kayode Opeifa, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

According to the statement, the derailment occurred at approximately 19:30 hours involving two out of the seven coaches of the Warri-Itakpe Train Service.