Police in Zamfara have banned the Unauthorised and Illegal use of Siren, Revolving light, tinted glasses, Unregistered, Covered and Spy Plate Numbers in the state

The ban which takes effect from Monday 11th January, 2021 according to police Authorities is to enable security operatives discharge their constitutional responsibilities effectively

A statement signed by the public relations officer of the command Supritendant Shehu Mohammed says, the Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Police Tactical Units to ensure total Compliance as well as to embark on the arrest of violators of this order.

He also directed the full enforcement of all traffic regulations across the state

The statement adds that any person or group arrested in violation of this order will be investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Advertisement

The police further appeal to members of the public to continue to be law abiding citizens and cooporate with police and other security Agencies in their quest to rid the State of all form of criminality.