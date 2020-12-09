Two siblings, Monsuru Tajudeen and Lawal Tajudeen have been arrested for suspected involvement in ritual killings by the Police in Osun State.



The two men, who were arrested in a house in Yemoja compound, Iwo, had allegedly been involved in the spate of ritual killings in the ancient town; and were said to have killed one Mutiat Alani.

Upon their arrest, angry residents, however, laid siege to the area on Tuesday, and razed down four buildings, including those belonging to the suspects.

A resident of Yemoja compound, who preferred anonymity, told our correspondent that the suspects were arrested after a mobile phone of Mutiat that had been declared missing a few days ago, was tracked to a man in Iwo, who claimed Monsuru sold the phone to him.

The source said, “When the police operatives swooped on the house of the suspects, some skulls and mutilated bodies were recovered.

“The house that the suspects had been using to perpetrate the act is located near a river and bush. When residents heard of their arrest on Tuesday, they attacked their house and razed the building. Apart from their house, three other adjoining buildings were razed.”

Confirming the development, Police/Public Relations Officer for Osun Command, Yemisi Opalola, said two suspects – Monsuru Tajudeen, and Lawal Tajudeen, were arrested in a building at Yemoja Compound, Iwo where two mutilated bodies were also recovered by the police.

Opalola said, “We arrested two suspected ritual killers, Tajudeen Monsuru and Tajudeen Lawal at Yemoja compound, Iwo. Monsuru had told us he killed for ritual purposes and that he has killed many people.

“A woman was reported missing and a search was launched. The name of the woman is Mutiat Alani. When the police commenced an investigation of the missing woman, her phone was tracked and the phone was discovered in the possession of Monsuru.

“Police operatives that went to the scene recovered two mutilated bodies. Angry residents also on Tuesday attacked the house where the bodies were recovered and some adjourning buildings and razed them. Investigation had commenced into the matter.”