As part of its attempt to reduce crime in the state, the Delta State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers at various locations across the state.

In a press statement by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the state command confirmed the arrest and revealed that one of the armed robbers specializes in robbing his victims of valuable items, including money, using a phony pistol.

Men of the police Eagle-Net Special Squad, while on normal patrol/stop and search duty along the Ughelli-Warri expressway at about 1130 hrs, intercepted a Toyota Picnic car, navy blue in color with Reg. No. AAA 464 YA and six (6) male occupants, according to Edafe.

“While at the process of searching, three locally made pistols, two handsets, one mobile phone, power bank and the cash sum of three hundred and sixteen thousand six hundred and forty naira only (N316, 640.00) were recovered in possession of two among the occupants.

“The two suspects arrested were identified as Kelvin Godstime, a 20-years-old of Upper Afisere in Ughelli North LGA and Samson Ekutu, a 23-years-old of Ugbogeme of Udu LGA”.

According to the statement, the other armed robber, who specializes in robbing victims with dummy guns, was apprehended on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at around 2310hrs by men of the Okpanam Police Division in response to a distressed call received that an armed robber entered the distressed caller’s house and forced victims who did not have cash to transfer money to his account.

“The DPO swiftly deployed patrol teams to the area. The patrol teams on getting to the scene cordoned the area and arrested the suspect one Emmanuel Peace ‘m’ about 18yrs old with a wooden dummy gun.

“The suspect had already successfully forced an aged couple to transfer the sum of six hundred thousand Naira (N600, 000) to an account number owned by one Anwanga Abasi Nathaniel Udo. Other exhibit recovered from the suspect includes two (2) knives and one (1) torchlight”, it added.