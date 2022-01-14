Police arrest suspected murder in Otu-Jeremi community, Delta state

The police in Delta state have arrested a 26-year old man Paul Ogilo for allegedly killing a 29-old man, Twere Shipiode in Otu-Jeremi community in Ughelli South Local government area after the two men were involved in fight.

The Delta police command Public relations officer, Bright Edafe, in a statement says the police, acting on intelligence after receiving a distress call about incident, the suspect was trailed to an uncompleted building in Otu-Jeremi where he was seen with a kitchen knife suspected to have been used in committing the crime and he was immediately arrested.

Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted committing the dastardly act. He further stated that a fight ensued between him and the deceased after the deceased found him in his house and that the deceased accused him of attempting to defile his daughter. He stated that during the fight, he used the kitchen knife to stab the suspect on the neck. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.

In Oghara, Ethiope West Council area, the police arrested twenty suspected cultists recovered a fabricated wooden gun, Six hundred and forty eight wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, one used female pant, various charms, one Knife, Sixteen bottles of codeine, ten packs of razlers, one Grinder used in grinding weeds and the sum of sixty-nine thousand