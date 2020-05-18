The Oyo state Police command has arrested seven suspects involved in the abduction of a cleric’s two-year old twins.

Briefing newsmen at the Force Headquarters, Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu explained that the suspects were apprehended in Ibadan, after a discreet investigation that led to the arrest of two domestic staff of the

parents of the twins, and five other accomplices.

The Police Commissioner revealed that a locally-made single barrel gun, two vehicles, one unregistered motorcycle and the sum of N2.8 million were recovered from the suspects.

Joining me via skype is the Oyo state police commisioner, Shina Olukolu.