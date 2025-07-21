A 35-year-old man, Auwal Umaru, has died after being stabbed in the neck during a heated argument in the early hours of Monday, July 21, 2025....

According to the Kebbi State Police Command, the altercation between the deceased and the suspect, identified as Bello Amakwa, aged 30, took place at about 2:30 a.m behind the Central Market in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Central Market Division received a distress call regarding a man found lying in a pool of blood.

A team of police officers and local vigilante operatives was immediately dispatched to the scene where the victim was promptly evacuated to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Further police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, Bello Amakwa, who is a resident of Birnin Kebbi ,during preliminary interrogation, he admitted to committing the act, confessing to using a knife to stab Umaru during their argument.

The weapon used in the incident has since been recovered by the police as evidence.

In response to the incident, the Commissioner of Police for Kebbi State, CP Bello M. Sani, condemned the act and issued a stern warning to youths across the state.

He emphasized the importance of resolving disputes through legal and peaceful channels rather than resorting to violence.

The Commissioner directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation and prosecution.

CP Sani also appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies during the ongoing investigation. He stressed that the police are committed to ensuring justice is served and that such acts of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstance.

Investigations revealed that a disagreement between the two men escalated into violence, leading the suspect to stab the victim with a knife.

The motive behind the quarrel has not yet been fully established, but police confirmed that it was not related to robbery or cult activities.

Community members expressed shock over the incident, describing it as senseless and unfortunate. A local trader near the market stated that both men had been seen together the previous evening without any sign of hostility, making the turn of events even more disturbing.

The Kebbi State Police Command has urged anyone with additional information that could aid the investigation to come forward. The suspect remains in custody as preparations are made to charge him to court.