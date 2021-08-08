Six suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were arrested in a rented four-bedroom apartment in G.R.A., Keffi, where they were engaged in criminal activity.

This is stated in a press statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, the State Public Relations Officer of the Police, and made available to journalists.

The police recovered Twenty two Laptops, Computer mouse, Laptop chargers and extension boxes from the apartment.