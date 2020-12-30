The Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested the organisers of the maiden edition of the Kaduna Sex Party.

The party which received high publicity on social media and slated for December 27, 2020, at an undisclosed venue in the capital, was aborted.

Part of the requirements for participants on the invitation card was that males and females were expected to be naked.

The party was expected to last till daybreak during which participants would have sex for a fee ranging from N2,000 for the popular side and N3,000 to N5,000 naira for the VIPs.

However, the state swiftly moved to abort the party, directing the police to arrest those behind the party.

Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media, Abdullah Yunus, said the police has waded into the matter and that arrests have been made.

He said the police acted promptly through an advertisement placed on social media platforms.

“When we got to know of this development, the government was disturbed, so the governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, informed the police,” he said.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said operatives were able to trace the venue and made some arrests.

He, however, failed to give further details as to the number of those arrested by the force.

The police spokesman said the command has launched an investigation to unravel those behind the sex party, saying, “We are investigating those behind the sex party and will soon give details of our findings.”