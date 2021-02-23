Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force attached to Makinde Div, Lagos State, yesterday at about 0030am arrested one Sunday Amaefula,m, 53, of No 8 Akpaku lane, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State for stabbing one Chibuike Nwanne to death.

Investigation reveals that the deceased had an altercation with the suspect’s brother, one Ifaenyi Emmanuel, m, his neighbour, before the suspect stabbed the deceased to death with bottle in their House.

The deceased, who got married last year, is survived by his pregnant wife.

In addition, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested two (2) suspected armed robbers on 22/02/2021 at about 5.30pm, around Alakara area of Lagos State.

The Divisional Police Officer of Alakara and his men on patrol intercepted two men on Okada.

During search, two brand new Beretta pistols with three (3) magazines and twenty two (22) live ammunition were recovered from them.

The names of the suspects are: (1) Old Mojeed Satan, [m] 28 (2) Kudaisi Ajetumobi [m] 26.