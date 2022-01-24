Police arrest fake lawyer in Zamfara, recover fake ID card, others

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a fake lawyer, . Chukwuka Jude in Gusau, the state Capital.

He was arrested when appeared in a Court in Gusau to prosecute a case being defended by an official of the Nigerian Bar Association, Zamfara State Branch

Advertisement

Parading the suspect at the Police Headquarters in Gusau, the imagemaker of the command, Superintendent Mohammed Shehu said the fake lawyer was arrested at the Higher Sharia Court in Samaru, Gusau after he filled a case of his client who he charged N100,000.

Advertisement

The fake lawyer was said to have collected the sum of twenty three thousand naira as part payment for the case

Until his arrest, he was operating a law firm known as J. N. Monyel & Co Chambers in Gusau, the state capital

Advertisement

The Police added that the suspect had upon his arrest dashed out the sum of Three Hundred thousand Naira as a bribe to the police officer who arrested him in court.

The police officer, according to the command rejected the bribe and vowed to discharge his constitutional responsibility.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Bar Association commended the Zamfara Police command for the Successes

Chairman of the Branch, Junaidu Abubakar explained that, “On 18th January, 2022 an argument ensued during the court’s proceedings in Gusau between a Lawyer and Public Relations Officer, PRO, of NBA Gusau Branch Gambo Isah Esq and Mr Chukwuka who presented himself as a lawyer and entered appearance to represent his client (plaintiff in the case)”

Advertisement

According to Junaidu, the NBA’s PRO Gambo Esq suspected Mr. Chukwuka of not being a Lawyer and informed the court of suspicion and challenged the Mr. Chukwuka to show anything that will prove his claim that he is a lawyer and prays the court to order Mr. Chukwuka to produce evidence to substantiate his claim that he is a lawyer.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Mr. Chukwuka is not a Lawyer. The Suspect Chukwuka confessed to the crime.

Advertisement

He said, he was a School Proprietor and was badly hit by the dreaded coronavirus lockdown which led to the closure of his school and he is yet to recover

Advertisement

Items recovered from the fake lawyer includes N.J Monyel & Co. Chamber Staff I.D Card bearing his name: Chukwuka N. Jude Esq and his photograph in rob (wig and Gown); “Deed of Conveyance” (as written by him) prepared by J.N. Chukwuka Esq and Rubber Stamp amongst other documents.