The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested several suspects linked to cases of armed robbery, culpable homicide, and vehicle theft, as part of ongoing operations to rid the state of criminal elements.

A statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson said the arrests were made following credible intelligence and coordinated investigations under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Dahiru Muhammad.

In one of the operations, police operatives apprehended Auwalu Haladu of Buju Village in Dutse LGA, Jigawa State, and Safiyanu Shuaibu of Maimakawa Village, Gaya LGA, Kano State, in connection with a case of armed robbery and homicide that occurred in Maimakawa Village, Gaya LGA, Kano State.

Investigations revealed that on 19 October 2025, at about 10 p.m., the suspects conspired with two others still at large to lure their victim, identified as Rabo, to a bush path between Maimakawa and Albasu. The suspects allegedly shot the victim with a Dane gun, killing him instantly before making away with his motorcycle.

Following swift action by the State Intelligence Department in Dutse, the two principal suspects were arrested, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend their fleeing accomplices. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the Kano State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

In another case, police operatives attached to Dutse Division arrested two suspects, Musbahu Sabo (25) of Ringim LGA, and Asabe Yahaya, also known as “Reza” (45), of Danmasara Quarters, Dutse, for being in possession of a Toyota pickup van (Reg. No. GWA 136 AI) suspected to be stolen.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to conspiring with three others—identified as Arma, Idris, and Yusuf, all of Danmasara Quarters—to transport the vehicle from Hadejia to Dutse for sale. Further investigation also linked Musbahu Sabo to a recent motorcycle theft at Takur Site.

The case, according to police authorities, will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for detailed investigation and prosecution.

While commending the officers involved for their professionalism, CP Dahiru Muhammad reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-led policing and community collaboration to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station, assuring that all information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.