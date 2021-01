The Police in Ondo State have arrested an apprentice, identified as Temitọpẹ Adeniyi, who disappeared with her master’s three month old baby at a tailoring shop in Oke-Bola area of Ondo town, in Ondo State.

The lady, who was introduced to her master by her husband, also went away with her ATM card.

Spokesman of the Ondo State police command, Tee- Leo Ikoro confirmed this to TVC news

He said the baby has been recovered from the suspect alive.