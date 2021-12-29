Police Arrest Another 20yr Old Notorious Bandit In Zamfara

Police in Zamfara has again arrested a twenty year old notorious bandit terrorizing three local government areas in the Northern part of the State

The Twenty year old bandit was a member of a Notorious bandit kingpin one Turji but now operating under another gang of a Notorious Bandit known as Kachalla Sani Black

Kachalla Black is a known bandit terrorizing Communities and Commuters in Northern Zamfara

The Young bandit was arrested while trying to block a highway around a Community called Kaliya with the intent to unleash mayhem on Commuters and abduct innocent citizens

The police says he was arrested with an AK47 riffle, double Magazines, three rounds of live ammunition and one boxer motorcycle

Ten Kidnap Victims were also rescued by police operatives hours after been abducted in their village Gada in Bungudu local government area

Among the Victims is a Nursing Mother and a toddler

They were Abducted when gunmen stormed the village Tuesdays night and attack the Community including the residence of the District Head of the area Alhaji Umaru

The District Head Alhaji Umaru was killed Instantly by the bandits

Police authorities says normalcy has been restored in the affected area with confidence building patrol by joint taskforce of security Operatives

This latest arrest of a Notorious Bandit is coming about twenty four hours after men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp arrested another Bandit, his brother, Mother and a Cattle rustler while trying to fleas the state .