The Lagos State Police Command has arrested nine teenagers and four others over alleged cultism.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a press statement on Tuesday titled, ‘Lagos command clamps down on cultists, arrest scores’.

In the statement, Lagos command vowed to get the state rid of cultists and hoodlums who forment troubles and threaten the peace and security of Lagos State.

It quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, as giving a matching order recently to the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department via Police Wireless Message that miscreants, cultists, and hoodlums be sniffed out of their hideouts, arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

According to the Commissioner of Police, cultism precedes and precipitates other heinous crimes and social vices; and it must be tackled headlong.

The statement read in part, “In compliance with the order, police operatives attached to Mushin Division of the command have arrested some suspected cultists that were on the rampage at Moroluke/Wey Street, Mushin on 8th Novemeber, 2020 at about 10 pm. The suspects arrested include Daniel Adome, 18; Popoola Michael, 20; Kayode Thomson, 18; and Taiwo Okiki 18. They are members of Omo Kasari Confraternity.

“Similarly, due to the recent cult-related crises in Ikorodu Area of Lagos State, on 9th November, 2020, at about 12:15 pm, a special operational team, that was despatched by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, led by the Divisional Police Officer in Ipakodo, arrested some members of Aiye Confraternity formenting troubles in the area.

“The arrested suspects include Opeyemi Oderinde, 19; Otubu Samson, 17; Otako Jeremiah, 16; Kayode Agoro, 17; Agbelusi Sunday, 20; Kazeem Ishola, 20; Olasojo Gbolahan, 18; Ayodele Olasunkanmi, 18, and Segun James, 21.

“Items recovered from the suspects include locally-made guns, live cartridges, axes, cutlasses, charms and some other offensive weapons.”

The statement noted that the CP has concluded plans to work hand in hand with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to secure speedy trial of the suspects as the command’s ‘Operation Say No to Cultism’ continues.