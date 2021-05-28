The Imo State command of the Nigerian police has arrested additional four suspects who attacked the state police headquarters, correctional centre Owerri and the personal house of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

In a statement by the state police public relations officer, Elkana Bala said the arrest was effected on Thursday after a coded operation.

According to him, the strategy used in nabbing the hoodlums focused on taking the battle to the den of the criminals, making it difficult for them to access the public space.

The security agents recovered one automatic pump action gun, one single barrel gun and seventeen live cartridges from the suspects.

However, the State Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.