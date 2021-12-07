Police arrest 3 key suspects in Sylvester Oromoni’s death

The Lagos State Police command has arrested three students of the Dowen College, Lekki Lagos over their alleged involvement in the death of Sylvester Oromoni junior, a 12-year-old student of the college.

Lagos State commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu disclosed this on Tuesday.

Odumosu disclosed that three of the five students mentioned by Sylvester before his deasth are already in custody and cooperating with the police in their findings.

Odumosu added that the arrested trio are the key suspects but did not however give out their identities.

He explained that the Command is set to go for the post mortem of Sylvester’s body in Delta state to ascertain the cause of death.

He assured that police in Lagos and Delta States are interested in the outcome of the investigation to unravel the mystery behind Sylvester’s death.