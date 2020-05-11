Police have arrested 23 high profile suspected kidnappers terrorizing three communities in Adamawa state.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju assured residents of adequate security in this midst of the development.

The 23 suspects paraded as kidnappers were caught with 3 AK 47 riffle, 2 single barrel guns, 25 cartridges with 48 rounds live ammunition.



The commissioner of police promised that the state will no longer be habitable for criminals, but also appealed to residents to provide the police with useful information that will make them better able to deliver on their duties .

One of the suspects, Jolly Muhammed, confessed committing the crime. ” I am a kidnapper we went for an operation which luck ran against us we were caught these three raffles are mine in my first operation I kidnapped two persons in Garkida my shared out of the ransom paid us was N3m. This man beside me sell bullets and ammunition to us. My gang are seven in number our leader is Baba Dan Borno who is on the run right now.”

Another suspect whose name was not disclosed also said: “We are kidnappers, we have been in the business for a quite of time.”