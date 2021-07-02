Police in Zamfara State has arrested one suspected kidnapper who threatens to abduct students of federal government college Anka

The suspect ask the school principal to drop three million naira at a particular point or risk mass abduction of the school students

The suspect was discovered to be an SS 1 student of the same school

Another suspected kidnapper who threatens to abduct a Reverend Sister in Gusau through a written letter was also arrested in Gusau

The suspect is also an SS 3 student of the missionary school the Reverend sister is working

The police adds that Unspecified number of armed bandits were neutralised in different parts of the state

The police also arrested forty five suspects in connection with the recent protest along Gusau – Sokoto federal highway by members of two communities in Kauran Namoda and Maru local government area of the state

Thirty seven motorcycles, one vehicle, six jeryycans, one bicycle and one locally made gun was recovered.