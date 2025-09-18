The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has addressed the controversial moment of secondary school students at Excel College in the Ejigbo area of the state, who were recorded consuming what is believed to be an alcohol substance, smoking in a video that went viral on social media. A sta...

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has addressed the controversial moment of secondary school students at Excel College in the Ejigbo area of the state, who were recorded consuming what is believed to be an alcohol substance, smoking in a video that went viral on social media.

A statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, stated that upon sighting the video, the command’s Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti to launch an investigation into the incident.

The statement revealed that the police discovered the incident recorded in the video had occurred back in April, but it surfaced online recently amid widespread criticism due to its sensitive nature.

The statement reads, “The CP orders the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to take over the investigation into the incident. The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the viral video from the boys’ hostel of Excel College, Ejigbo, Lagos, where students were seen drinking, smoking, and dancing.

“The incident was discovered to have occurred in April 2025, but the video surfaced online recently, sparking public annoyance and condemnation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has promptly ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the investigation from the Ejigbo Police Division, where the principal of the school had earlier been invited.” The statement further revealed that the principal of the school, who is also the proprietor, was invited for questioning during the investigation, stated that the student recorded in the viral video had already graduated and left the institution, but despite the statement, the school management is fully cooperating with the SCID to uncover the circumstances surrounding the viral incident. The statement continues, “The principal of the school, who also serves as the proprietor, was invited for questioning and stated that the students seen in the viral video had already graduated and left the institution. Nonetheless, the school management is cooperating fully with investigators from the SCID to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the incident. “All parties are working collaboratively to ensure that such disturbing and inappropriate behaviour does not recur within the school environment. Investigation is currently ongoing as mentioned above, and the outcome will be made public.”

The command called on all secondary school authorities across the state, parents and guardians to take, to take proactive steps in properly supervising and guiding their children and wards, urging them to instill the importance of maintaining good behavior, upholding moral values, and avoiding any form of misconduct or vices that may lead to public outrage or disruption of peace within academic institutions and the society at large.