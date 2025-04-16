Governor Caleb Mutfwang has prohibited night grazing across Plateau State following a surge in deadly attacks on rural communities.

The ban, announced during a statewide broadcast on Wednesday, comes after recent assaults in Manguna and Bassa local government areas left dozens dead and properties destroyed.

Key Measures Introduced: Night grazing banned with immediate effect, Restricted cattle movement via vehicles after 7:00pm, Fact-finding committee to be established to investigate violence roots.

The governor emphasized these steps aim to curb escalating security challenges, dismissing simplistic farmer-herder conflict narratives.

He pledged full support to security agencies while thanking President Tinubu for federal support in restoring peace.

Mutfwang vowed to protect all residents, stating: “We’re committed to ending this cycle of violence through decisive action and thorough investigation.” The new committee will comprise independent experts to provide actionable solutions to the crisis.

These measures follow April’s brutal attacks in Hurti, Josho, Daffo (Manguna) and Sunday’s assault on Zike/Kimakpa communities (Bassa) where gunmen killed scores and razed homes.

The governor urged calm as security operations intensify across affected areas.