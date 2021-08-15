The search for the few surviving casualties of the Rukuba road attack on commuters in Jos has resumed with patrols by Operation SAFE HAVEN troops. To preserve peace and order, troops have dominated Jos metropolis with strong patrols and surveillance.

Operation SAFE HAVEN personnel have rescued a total of 36 victims of the attack as of today, August 15, 2021. They are in good health, and those who have been admitted to the hospital are responding well to treatment. In connection with the horrible conduct, more arrests have been made, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to 21.

With strong patrols and surveillance, troops have taken control of Jos city. The security checkpoints in Jos North, Jos South, and Bassa local government areas have also been tightened up to enforce the curfew.

While urging law-abiding civilians to adhere to the curfew, Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN advised everyone to remain calm and use the help center lines to offer information to troops for quick action. He also reaffirmed his determination to prosecuting those responsible for the horrible crime.