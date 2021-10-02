PHOTOS: Tears flow freely as Monsurat Ojuade buried in Lagos

Breaking News
Five bandits were killed and twenty arrested by security operatives in Zamfara and sixty-five other…
Troops of the Nigerian military have foiled an attack by ISWAP terrorists on a camp…
Many commuters were stranded in Iyamoye, Ijumu local government area of Kogi State due to…
Nigeria must use the celebration of its 61 years of existence as a time for…
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has condemned the kidnap of the Permanent Secretary,…
The Director General, National Employment Consultative Council, NECA, Timothy Olawale is dead. Timothy Olawale died…
Suspected Bandits operating in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state are becoming more dealering…
Monsurat Ojuade was buried in Agege, Lagos on Saturday amid tears and tribute.
Monsurat Ojuade was shot dead by Sergeant Philip Samuel in the Surulere area of Lagos on 10th of September