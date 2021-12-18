PGF Secretariat greets PGF DG, Salihu Lukman at 59

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Secretariat has congratulated the Director General of the Progressives Governor Forum, Salihu Lukman, on his 59th birthday.

The secretariat in a statement issued on Saturday by its Director, Planning & Strategy, Folorunso Aluko, said it joins friends, collaborators and all progressives across Nigerian, to celebrate the special occasion with its DG and his family.

The statement reads partly thus: “We appreciate your leadership style and personal commitment to the ideals of progressivism. As the Director General of PGF Secretariat, we celebrate your doggedness and uncommon contributions to the development of policies across the APC controlled States and Nigeria as a whole. We also recognize your intellectual contributions to the processes of managing our Party, the APC.

“Here in the secretariat, you always put your time and energy to make staff members be at their best. The path that you have shown us, the ways that you have formed for us, and the progress you have set for us, is exceptional. We are proud of you always.

“May God bless you with all the happiness and peace that you deserve.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday, Comrade Salihu Lukman,” the statement said.