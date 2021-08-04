The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has condoled the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun over the death of his father, Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

In a condolence message signed by the chairman of the Forum and Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the forum said it received news of his death with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well lived.

His death according to the statement is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

The Forum said it is extending its condolences to the Abiodun family and the people of Ogun State and prayed for the repose of the soul of Pa Abiodun.