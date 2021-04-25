The Nigeria Governors Forum says all hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of the attack on Governor Hope Uzodinma’s residence.

In a statement signed by the Forum’s chairman Kayode Fayemi , they described the attackers as a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of Nigeria.

They warned those behind these crimes to know that they do not have monopoly of violence and the recent attacks is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

The Nigeria Governors forum in the press statement obtained by TVC NEWS sympathized with Governor Hope Uzodinma and commiserates with all those who have been injured, maimed or killed.

The statement says the mantra for all Nigerians at such a challenging time must be how to forge peace and unity across the Nation’s divide and to shun violence and wanton destruction.