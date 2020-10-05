The trial of the former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina at the Federal High Court in Abuja has again been rescheduled to the 6th of October on account of Justice Okon Abang being absent from court.

The adjournment of the trial was communicated by the registrar of the court who said the judge is indisposed



This comes amidst calls by kinsmen of Mr Maina that Justice Abang should excuse himself from taking further part in the trial owing to alleged bias on his part.

Mr Maina, along with a firm, Common Input Properties and Investment Limited, is facing a 12-count criminal charge of money laundering to the tune of N2Billion preferred against him by the EFCC.

In the view of prosecution, Mr Maina has jumped bail for failing to appear in court for his trial on two successive dates, even though his lawyer, Francis Oronsaye, tendered a medical report to prove that he was on admission in hospital.