The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has called on the African Union (AU) to officially adopt the Algerian parliament’s position declaring colonisation a crime against humanity and to elevate it into a continental resolution....

The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has called on the African Union (AU) to officially adopt the Algerian parliament’s position declaring colonisation a crime against humanity and to elevate it into a continental resolution.

In a Christmas Day statement signed by its Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group urged the AU to encourage all member states to domesticate the position through their national institutions, saying Africa must “speak with one voice” on the historical injustice of colonisation.

“The African Union should officially adopt the Algerian parliamentary position, encourage all member states to domesticate it, and ensure that all countries of the world are formally communicated about Africa’s collective resolution on this historic matter,” PeacePro stated.

Hamzat noted that colonisation and its modern variants — including economic domination, political interference, militarisation and structural dependency — continue to undermine peace, development and sovereignty across the continent.

PeacePro added that a unified AU stance would strengthen Africa’s moral authority globally, promote historical accountability and reinforce ongoing efforts towards sovereignty, dignity and lasting peace.