The National Vice Chairman Southsouth of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has asked the Federal Government to stop bullying Governors over the $2.1 billion refund of the budget support loan.

He also said Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki should not be singled out for revealing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari printed N60 billion to augment the March allocation to the three tiers of government.

Orbih, the immediate two-term chairman of Edo PDP, spoke in Benin on Monday while receiving the visiting party youths led by Oyo Speaker Debo Ogundoyin.

The PDP chieftain said: “I will like to use this opportunity to say something about the outburst of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the sad revelations by the Edo State governor that the Federal Government printed N60 billion to be able to make up the money required to pay their statutory allocations to the various tiers of government.

“The outburst was political. I will like to condemn the CBN Governor’s remarks, because he said so much, without convincing Nigerians about the economics to make the decision to print N60 billion to meet the statutory allocations. That was a public admission that all is not well with our economy. No government can sustain the economy of a country with that type of abuse

“It is time for us as a country to make it very clear that whoever assumes the office of CBN Governor should have his loyalty to the people of our country and not the government.