The People’s Democratic Party’s reconciliation Committee led by Senator Bukola Saraki, on Friday met with the former military head of State, Ibrahim Babangida at his Minna residence.

Others present at the meeting is former Cross Rivers state Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, former Gombe state Governor, Ibrahim Dankwabo, and former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema among others.

The delegation also condoled the Niger state government on the abduction of some victims in the state.