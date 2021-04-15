The Senate Minority Leader and Factional Leader of the People’s Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Abiodun Olujimi said moves to reconcile diverse groups and consolidate on the outcome of the Southwest congress of the party starts immediately.

At the Congress in Osogbo, Osun State, loyalists of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State emerged winners to be Zonal Executives with a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeeq Arapaja, as the new southwest Chairman of the PDP.

Reacting to what the outcome of the Congress meant for the unity of the party at the zonal and states levels, senator Olujimi says it has demonstrated the readiness of all stakeholders to bury their hatches and embrace peace.

Commenting on the crisis rocking the Ekiti PDP, the Lawmaker Says reconciliation process will begin this week, to reconcile all Aggrieved Members adding that all court cases will be withdrawn.

She advised the Former Governor Ayodele Fayose to uphold the promise he made at the Congress to sheathe his sword and work for the Success of the Party.