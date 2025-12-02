Barely 12 hours after Governor Ademola Adeleke left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Osun State PDP Chairman Sunday Bisi announced that the governorship primary would not hold as scheduled, the party has confirmed that its primary election is set for Tuesday, December 2. Bisi had told selecte...

Barely 12 hours after Governor Ademola Adeleke left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Osun State PDP Chairman Sunday Bisi announced that the governorship primary would not hold as scheduled, the party has confirmed that its primary election is set for Tuesday, December 2.

Bisi had told selected journalists on Monday that the suspension and counter-suspension of key national officers—who play statutory roles in conducting congresses, primaries, and transmitting candidates’ names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)—had thrown the process into confusion.

He further noted that, “due to the crisis rocking the national leadership of the PDP, Governor Adeleke might no longer be interested in seeking the party’s ticket for the 2026 Osun governorship election unless an INEC-recognised resolution is reached within the stipulated timeline.”

Hours later, a resignation letter purportedly signed by Adeleke surfaced online, dated November 4, 2025, citing the party’s national leadership crisis as his reason for quitting.

However, the PDP national secretariat, through National Organising Secretary Hon. Theophilus Shan, maintained in a letter dated December 1, 2025, that the primary would proceed as planned. The letter read:

“Sequel to the earlier notice of 28th October, 2025 to the gubernatorial primaries and the successful completion of congresses to elect ad-hoc delegates and National delegates in Osun State on the 24th and 29th of November, 2025, the Party hereby reminds strategic stakeholders and the general public that the primaries to elect the gubernatorial candidate will hold on December 2nd, 2025 at Atlantis Multipurpose Hall, Ring road, Osogbo, Osun State, 10am.”

Shan added that the Electoral Committee for the Primary has been constituted to oversee the exercise. The letter also advised:

“The candidates cleared for the primaries are advised to behave in accordance with the provisions of our party’s constitution and in the interest of law and order, as any act of indiscipline will be severely punished.”

Meanwhile, a top security source warned that the primary “may not hold at the venue due to several threats that the exercise must not proceed because the state leadership has taken its stance.”

The source added, “They have threatened both the owner and the manager of the venue never to allow the primary to hold. This may force them to change the venue to another place. But we are on top of the situation.”

A party insider, who requested anonymity, said, “The primary will hold as schedule but we are yet to know the venue, we have changed the earlier venue. Security is guaranteed for all the delegates.”

Abiodun, one of the organisers of the primary, stated: “The state chapter of PDP is threatening us but we won’t panic. We are going to hold the primary no matter the threat.”