Meanwhile, the Edo State House of Assembly complex was earlier taken over by a team of police officers which the Peoples Democratic Party alleged was deployed from Abuja by the opposition.

It also blamed the incident on the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, calling for the intervention of the Inspector-General of Police.

National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was a direct coup against the democratic order of Edo state and a recipe for anarchy, chaos, and bloodletting.

But the APC says it has no control over the police, accusing Governor Obaseki of plotting to enforce the continuation of what it describes as an ‘illegal formation of a partial assembly’.

Chairman of the party’s media campaign council, John Mayaki, says the move amounts to executive recklessness and disregard for the principle of separation of powers.

He called on the governor to allow rule of law reign in Edo state, insisting he has no right to dictate to the house of assembly who should be elected as speaker.