Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Better known as Rudeboy, Okoye warned Nigerians to accept that the virus is real, stating that everyone should obey all health guidelines.

He revealed this on Tuesday morning via his Instagram page.

He wrote:

ATTENTION!!! F*ck it !!! Covid is REAL !!! I know as typical Nigerian or African is very hard to believe, some will say “experience is the best teacher, oh well, the experience and the teacher has visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10days now, sh*t is not funny ….. worst sickness ever!!! …… y’all better be careful out there, if you like believe me, if you like don’t, believe me, you can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance Goodluck God help us all.

Recall that his twin brother Peter and his family were affected by the novel virus few months ago.

Rudeboy, as he now fondly called is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer.

He rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the P-Square duo with his identical twin brother Peter Okoye.