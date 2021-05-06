Parents of twenty seven students, abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Kaduna were in Jubilant mood today, Thursday, celebrating the release of their children.

The students include twenty female and Seven male

Their parent and friends, who came to the College to reunite with them will have to wait for another day to receive them, as most of them are still under medical supervision at the Police College clinic in Kaduna.

Twenty seven of them were released, 5th May, after spending fifty seven days in an unknown location with their abductors.

The Parents, however denied claims that any ransom was paid to secure the release of their Children but they called on the government, to improve security in schools, to avoid a repeat of the sad situation.

According to a statement released by the Kaduna state Police command, the students were released around Kidanda, Giwa Local Government Kaduna.