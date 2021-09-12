Pakistan airlines to resume commercial flights to Kabul next week

Pakistan International Airlines has announced that it will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, establishing the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban took power last month.

The Kabul airport was extensively damaged during a chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that ended on August 30 with the withdrawal of US forces. With Qatari technical support, the Taliban have been scrambling to get it operational again.

“We have got all technical clearances for flight operations,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said.

“Our first commercial plan is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13.”

Khan added that the service would depend on demand.

“We have received 73 requests which is very encouraging from humanitarian relief agencies and journalists,” he said.

In the last two days, Qatar Airways has operated two charter flights out of Kabul, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed being taken out during the evacuation.