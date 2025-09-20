Oyo State has emerged as the best place to live in Nigeria, according to the 2025 State Performance Index (pSPI) report....

The report, which assesses the quality of life and livability across Nigerian states, cited Oyo’s strong infrastructure, improved urban amenities and perceived safety as key factors driving its top ranking.

Akwa Ibom State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) followed closely, placing second and third respectively on the index.

Top 3 States by Livability

Oyo State Akwa Ibom State Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

At the lower end of the rankings, Zamfara, Anambra and Bayelsa States were listed as the least liveable, mainly due to insecurity and underdevelopment.

Bottom 3 States by Livability

Zamfara State Anambra State Bayelsa State

The report underscores that states with strong infrastructure, urban amenities and enhanced safety consistently perform better on the index, making them more attractive for residents and investors alike.