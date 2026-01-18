Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested a 27-year-old man, Usman Azeez, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in the Iseyin Local Government Area of the State. In a late Saturday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, the innocent yo...

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested a 27-year-old man, Usman Azeez, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in the Iseyin Local Government Area of the State.

In a late Saturday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, the innocent young child was defiled while she went to fetch water from a nearby river in the Iseyin Local Government Area of the state.

The command also announced the recovery of a firearm, ammunition and a stolen motorcycle in Ojongbodu, Oyo West Local Government Area of the state.

The statement disclosed that the preliminary investigation revealed that Azeez allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of the 14-year-old girl during the incident.

The statement reads, “On 15th January, 2026, a report was received at the Ado-Awaye Police Division regarding an alleged case of defilement involving a minor. Preliminary investigation revealed that one Usman Azeez (male), aged 27, allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old girl while she had gone to fetch water from a nearby river.

“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives promptly mobilised to the scene and ensured the survivor received immediate medical attention. Medical examination confirmed evidence consistent with penetration. The suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody, having reportedly confessed to the offence. Investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged in court in accordance with the law.”

The statement added that, “Police operatives attached to the Ojongbodu Police Division, while on routine stop-and-search patrol along the Oyo–Ibadan Expressway, intercepted an unregistered motorcycle conveying two suspected hoodlums. Upon sighting the patrol team, the suspects abandoned the motorcycle and fled.

“A search of the area led to the recovery of one locally fabricated revolver pistol, two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one Itel mobile phone, and the abandoned motorcycle. Subsequent investigation revealed that the motorcycle had earlier been stolen at gunpoint, and the rightful owner has been identified.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, has directed that the case be handled with a sustained intelligence-driven investigation to dismantle the criminal network involved.