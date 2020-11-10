Osun state governor., Gboyega Oyetola has presented a budget of N109.8 billion to the state House Of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

Oyetola presented the budget tagged, “Budget of Providence” to the assembly on Tuesday.

He said the budget is aimed at helping the state recover from the effects of COVID-19.

The governor stated that the bulk of the government revenue for the year 2020 came from Federal Allocation, adding that efforts would be intensified to boost the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.