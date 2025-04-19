After nearly a decade of suspended services, Overland Airways is set to resume flight operations from the newly inaugurated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger State.

The development follows a new partnership between the airline and the Niger State Government, aimed at boosting investor access and economic activity in the state.

Overland had previously operated in the state under a deal with former Governor Babangida Aliyu’s administration. However, services were halted due to poor infrastructure at the airport.

With the airport now remodeled and upgraded to international standards by the current administration, a fresh agreement has been signed.

Speaking in Minna, Overland Airways CEO, Captain Edward Boyo, announced that commercial flights will commence on April 23, connecting Minna to Abuja and Lagos.

He credited the revival to the leadership of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and the coordinated efforts of the New Niger Development Project and New Niger Aviation a special purpose vehicle managing the state’s aviation sector.