The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps has said it arrested no fewer than 50 pipeline vandals in Imo State in the last five months.

The Imo NSCDC commandant, Danjuma Elisha, disclosed this during an event to mark this year’s International Civil Defense Day in Owerri on Tuesday.

The day is observed every first day of March world over to show the importance of civil protection.

Mr. Elisha, while speaking on ‘Strong Civil Protection to Preserve the National Economy’, said the activities of petrol pipeline vandals had negatively impacted the growth of the nation’s economy which gets bulk of its IGR from the oil and gas sector.

He said the Imo command had intensified efforts against oil thieves, leading to the arrest of 50 suspects since he took over office on September 23, 2020.

“The command has myriads of arrests to her credit as part of efforts to avert crime and criminality.

“Under my watch, we have arrested 50 Pipeline Vandals. Pipeline vandalism is a menace and must not be allowed to cripple the national economy,” said Elisha.