Our servers not hacked, remain most secure for identity management – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has informed the general public that its servers were not breached but are fully optimised at the highest international security levels as the custodian of the most important national database for Nigeria.

The Director-General of the agency, Aliyu Aziz, who made this known in a new year message, stated that as the custodian of the foundational identity database for Africa’s most populous nation, NIMC has gone to great lengths to ensure the nation’s database is adequately secured and protected especially given the spate of cyber-attacks on networks across the world.

Mr Aziz said over the years, NIMC has built a robust and credible system for Nigeria’s identity database, adding that the commission and its infrastructure are certified to the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Standard which are revalidated annually.

He said NIMC has ensured maximum security of its systems and database because of the critical nature of the identity data which the Commission collects, manages and maintains as critical assets for the country.

The Commission assures the public that it will continue to uphold the highest ethical standards in data security on behalf of the Federal Government and ensure compliance with data protection and privacy regulations.

The NIMC Director-General stated that the Commission does not use nor store information on the AWS cloud platform or any public cloud despite the usefulness of the NIMC Mobile App available to the public for accessing their NIN on the go.

The NIMC DG further stated that the NIMC MobileID application has no database within the app, nor does it store information in flat files. The Commission has made this app available to the public to reduce and eliminate any delay or challenge(s) in accessing one’s NIN.

“The public should be aware that the possession of a NIN slip does not amount to access to the National Identity Database, but that the NIN slip is just a physical assertion of a person’s identity. Under the data protection regulations, no licensed partner/vendor is authorized to scan and store copies of individuals NIN slips but rather authenticate the NIN using the approved and authorized verification platforms/channels provided,” NIMC DG said.