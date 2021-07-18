LASEMA in a just concluded operation involving one fatality, rescued a seriously injured truck driver at the Otedola bridge incident scene earlier today, Sunday.

The yet-to-be-identified injured truck driver who was transporting the fallen 40-foot container that crushed two vehicles and killed one driver was rushed to the Trauma Centre near the FRSC Office via the old Lagos-Ibadan Toll Gate.

The remains of the late driver of one of the vehicles, Mr. Lawal, have been claimed by his relatives, as the Agency worked tirelessly to complete the operation by deploying its light and heavy duty rescue equipment to evacuate all impediments from the road in order to restore vehicular activity to the road.

According to the Situation Report on the fallen truck incident at the Otedola bridge, “Upon arrival of the Agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was observed that a 40 feet container with unknown registration number fell on two cars with registration numbers JJJ 28 FR and BDG 597 CY, respectively.”

“One adult male lost his life, while driver of the Container Truck sustained serious injuries, and has been rushed to the Lagos Trauma Centre by FRSC Office near old Lagos-Ibadan Toll Gate.

“The affected vehicles have been evacuated off the road with the Agency’s Light and Heavy Duty Equipment.

“LASEMA Response Teams, NEMA, FRSC and LASTMA were joint responders in the recovery operation.